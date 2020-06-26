U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson Disappointed Police Reform Legislation Isn't A Bipartisan Effort

By 1 hour ago
  • Eddie Bernice Johnson speaking in 2012.
    Eddie Bernice Johnson speaking in 2012.
    NASA/Public Domain

From Texas Standard:

Late Thursday, a sweeping police reform measure passed in the U.S. House of Representatives. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would ban chokeholds and make it easier to hold police liable if sued, was largely approved along party lines. Mostly Democrats voted in favor.

But it's far from being implemented. Now, it's up to lawmakers in the Senate to decide whether they will make adjustments to the House version or reject it altogether. The bill will likely face an uphill battle to be approved in the upper chamber.

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson is Democratic representative for Texas’ 30th District in the Dallas area, and a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. She spoke with Texas Standard Host David Brown on Friday about the long road ahead for the bill before it can actually become law.

“If we had made a bit more effort in trying to make it more bipartisan we probably would have had a bit more success,” Johnson said. “That really does put a problem before us in trying to get it through the Senate.”

The House and Senate versions of the bill are similar. But Johnson said the Senate version, which was crafted by majority Republican lawmakers, gave police officers more leeway. That difference is symbolic of the rift between Republicans and Democrats in Congress on this issue.

“[The Republicans] have put together their theme song that [Democrats] are trying to destroy the police department, and trying to take all of the authority away [from] the policemen,” Johnson said.

Reflecting on her early days in Congress, Johnson said she was first elected to the U.S. House in 1992 – the year Los Angeles police officers were acquitted after beating Rodney King, and the subsequent riots there. She had thought that the country had made some progress toward racial justice. But recent events have caused her to question the extent of that progress.

“There has been very little effort, or legal ways, to weed out policemen that remain a problem,” Johnson said.

But with all of the attention on police brutality right now, she said it’s a unique opportunity for change.

Web story by Sarah Gabrielli.

Tags: 
Policing
Police Reform
Black Americans
Protests
Police Brutality
Eddie Bernice Johnson
Congress

Related Content

San Marcos City Council Promises To Do More To Address Police Brutality, Criminal Justice Reform

By Jun 19, 2020
A sign at a protest reads "End Police Brutality"
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The City of San Marcos is promising to do more to address calls for an end to police brutality and systemic racism within law enforcement.

At a special meeting Thursday, council members passed a series of resolutions to address reform on a local and national level.

Groups Call For Austin ISD To Shift Money From Policing In Schools To Building Community

By Jun 22, 2020
A police officer walks through the hall of LBJ High School in 2016.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

As the school board finalizes its FY2021 budget, racial justice advocates are calling on the Austin Independent School District to move money away from policing.

'They Shot All Of Us': An Austin Medic Recalls A Weekend Of Police Violence Amid Peaceful Protests

By Jun 4, 2020
Liz Brake, a volunteer medic, poses outside Austin Police Department headquarters during nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Liz Brake had a long day Saturday. A lot of people did. One could argue the entire country did

As a volunteer medic on the streets of Austin, she worked through waves of pepper spray, waves of "beanbags" fired off by law enforcement, and hours of chanting by demonstrators targeted by those beanbags.