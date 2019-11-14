U.S. Rep. Will Hurd Rolls Out Group To Build More Diverse GOP

By 10 hours ago
  • Republican U.S. Rep. Will Hurd of Helotes
    "If the Republican Party doesn't start looking like America and resonating with all Americans, then there won't be a Republican Party in America," said U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes.
    Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Retiring U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, is spearheading a new group to elect a more diverse slate of Republicans across the country, the latest sign that he plans to remain politically involved as he leaves office.

Announced Thursday, the Hurd-backed Future Leaders Fund intends to spend millions next year — notably in primaries — to boost more Republicans who are young, female and people of color.

"America is becoming more diverse, while the Republican Party is becoming less popular with minority voters," Hurd said in a video announcing the group, noting the GOP lost 76% of minority voters in the 2018 midterm elections. "If the Republican Party doesn't start looking like America and resonating with all Americans, then there won't be a Republican Party in America."

The group is set up as a super PAC and being run by Justin Hollis, who led Hurd's campaigns in the battleground 23rd Congressional District. Hurd says in the video that the political action committee will run TV ads as well as build field programs.

Hurd, who is the only black Republican in the House, announced in August that he was not seeking reelection in the 23rd District, where he narrowly won a third term last year. On Wednesday, he endorsed Navy veteran Tony Gonzales, who is of Hispanic descent, in the crowded GOP primary to replace him.

Hurd has not formally gotten involved in other races yet, but in addition to Gonzales, he regularly praises Wesley Hunt, a black Army veteran running to unseat freshman U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Houston.

Hurd has not ruled out a 2024 presidential run since announcing his retirement. On Saturday, he is returning to New Hampshire, the first-in-the-nation primary state, for a series of events including a fundraiser for a state senator.

Tags: 
Will Hurd
Republican Party

Related Content

As Its U.S. House Members Of Color Depart, Texas GOP Grapples With Its Lack Of Diversity

By Oct 8, 2019
Texas Republicans say the pledge of allegiance at the convention in Fort Worth in 2018.
Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Come next fall, there might not be a single person of color among Texas Republicans in the U.S. House. But that’s not top of mind for Gerard Garcia.

“Diversity is welcome, but when I vote I’m more focused on the politician’s positions,” he said.

Any Way You Slice It, The Impeachment Inquiry Will Affect Texas And The 2020 Race

By Rhonda Fanning Sep 27, 2019
Rhonda Fanning/Texas Standard

From Texas Standard:

Texas is increasingly becoming important in the 2020 presidential race. Republican Congressman Will Hurd called it a “jump ball” during an interview at the Texas Tribune Festival on Thursday. In other words, the state, in his mind, is up for grabs.

Republican Rep. Will Hurd To Retire From Congress, Giving Up Seat Democrats Are Desperate To Flip

By Aug 1, 2019
U.S. Rep. Will Hurd
Robin Jerstad for The Texas Tribune

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House's last black Republican member, Rep. Will Hurd of Helotes, announced Thursday that he is retiring from Congress. President Donald Trump's racist comments about elected officials weighed heavily on Hurd, who has often spoken out against the rhetoric.

House Votes To Condemn Trump's 'Racist Comments'

By Jul 16, 2019

Updated at 7:05 p.m. ET

The House of Representatives approved a resolution Tuesday evening condemning the president for a series of racist tweets about four Democratic lawmakers.

The vote was mostly along party lines, as the House split 240-187, with four Republicans supporting the nonbinding measure.

Three GOP Texans In Congress Condemn Trump's Racist Tweets, While Others Remain Silent

By Jul 15, 2019
Congressman Chip Roy
Robin Jerstad for The Texas Tribune

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Will Hurd called Donald Trump’s tweets “racist and xenophobic.” Pete Olson and Chip Roy were also critical, with Olson saying the president should “disavow his comments.”