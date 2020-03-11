UT Austin Extends Spring Break Amid Coronavirus Concerns

  • Martin Do Nascimento for KUT

UT Austin is extending its spring break by one week in response to the coronavirus, UT President Greg Fenves announced Wednesday. Classes were originally scheduled to resume March 23 but will now resume March 30.

The campus will stay open during that week so UT faculty and staff have time to prepare for increased precautionary measures, known as "social distancing," to employ when classes start back up.

These measures will include converting many lectures to an online format, rearranging classroom spaces and updating practices in facilities like residence and dining halls and recreational facilities “to reduce unnecessary contact and promote better personal hygiene.”

UT will also look at how to support students and employees who have special health needs and are vulnerable to the virus. 

“Students, faculty members and staff members will receive more details from the university or their individual college or school during the coming days,” Fenves said in the statement.

Students who want to return to the UT campus March 23 can still do so; facilities, including residence halls and dining halls ,will still be operating.

“Please remember to take preventive measures and be cautious when traveling and interacting with people during spring break,” Fenves urged students.

