UT Austin President Greg Fenves Leaving Texas Flagship For Emory University, Sources Say

By 1 hour ago
  • UT Austin President Greg Fenves speaks during a town hall meeting about sexual misconduct among UT faculty and staff in January.
    UT Austin President Greg Fenves speaks during a town hall meeting about sexual misconduct among UT faculty and staff in January.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves is expected to announce this week that he will leave the state’s flagship college for Emory University, according to one source with knowledge of the decision.

Fenves has been president of UT-Austin since 2015, after serving as executive vice president and provost, and as dean of the Cockrell School of Engineering. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During Fenves' tenure, the university successfully defended its race-conscious admissions program before the Supreme Court and expanded the financial assistance it offers low- and middle-income undergraduates. His comparatively calm term succeeded years of strife between former President Bill Powers and regents and statewide leaders who were pushing to make the university more closely resemble a business.

Fenves received a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and master's and doctorate degrees from the University of California, Berkeley, in civil engineering.

The current president of Emory, a private university in Georgia, announced last year that she would retire effective this August.

______________________________________

From The Texas Tribune

Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Tags: 
Greg Fenves
UT Austin

Related Content

UT Austin President Greg Fenves' Wife Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Mar 13, 2020
UT Austin President Greg Fenves
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

UT Austin President Greg Fenves' wife, Carmel, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a letter sent to the UT community Friday.

UT Austin Prepares For Online Classes In Case COVID-19 Comes To Campus

By Mar 9, 2020
A Healthy Horns sign on preventing the spread of germs
Julia Reihs / KUT

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Austin, but if it happens, the University of Texas wants to be ready.

UT Austin Students Demand Transparency In Sexual Misconduct Cases At Town Hall Event

By Jan 27, 2020
UT Austin students raise signs signifying their opposition to leadership answers during a town hall forum on faculty sexual misconduct at the university on Monday.
Julia Reihs / KUT

UT Austin students urged university leadership to admit the school has failed them, during a town hall meeting Monday on faculty sexual misconduct.