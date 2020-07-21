UT Austin Says It Will Allow 50% Capacity At Longhorn Football Games This Fall

By 44 minutes ago
  • UT Austin plans to allow 50% seating capacity at football games at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.
    UT Austin plans to allow 50% seating capacity at football games at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Texas Longhorns football plans to return to the Forty Acres this fall.

UT Austin has announced it will move forward with a 50% seating capacity for football games at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The continuation of home games is in line with Gov. Greg Abbott's emergency order, which allows live sports to continue at 50% capacity during the pandemic.

The stadium holds just over 100,000 people, although that figure was going to be reduced slightly this season because of renovations in the stadium's south end, the Associated Press reports.

The school says it can properly space fans and allow all season ticket holders to see every home game. Athletic Director Chris Del Conte sent a note to season ticket holders that they can opt out of going to 2020 games without losing their regular seats going into 2021.

The move comes as some college football programs are limiting play due to COVID-19. Both the Big Ten and the Pac-12 have limited their football programs to in-conference play only, while some smaller conferences have canceled or postponed seasons altogether.

The Longhorns' first game in Austin is scheduled for Sept. 5 against the University of South Florida.

Tags: 
Texas Longhorns
UT Austin
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

UT Austin Takes Step Toward Reckoning With Racist Past, But 'Eyes Of Texas' Will Stay

By Jul 13, 2020
After calls to address racism, UT Austin announced plans to rename some spaces on campus and improve efforts to recruit Black students, faculty and staff.
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

UT Austin says it plans to rename certain campus spaces, add monuments that honor civil rights advocates and work harder to recruit Black students, faculty and staff.

13 UT Austin Football Players Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

By Jun 18, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A week after many UT Austin football student-athletes returned to campus for voluntary workouts, 13 players have tested positive or are presumed positive for COVID-19.

UT Austin's School Song Has Been Sung For Over A Century. But It's Rooted In Racism.

By Jun 18, 2020
"The Eyes of Texas" is dispayed at the University of Texas football stadium in 2018.
Jimmy Maas / KUT

"The Eyes of Texas" may be closing for good.

The school song of the University of Texas is under scrutiny – and it didn't just begin last week with social media posts by football players or a petition signed by thousands in the community. There have been decades of discomfort over the song, so a discussion about it is long overdue.