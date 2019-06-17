VA Secretary Robert Wilkie Says Suicide Prevention Is His Agency's Top 'Clinical' Priority

By 1 hour ago
  • The South Texas Veterans Health Care System includes the Audie L. Murphy Memorial VA Hospital in San Antonio.
    The South Texas Veterans Health Care System includes the Audie L. Murphy Memorial VA Hospital in San Antonio.
    Wendy Rigby/Texas Public Radio

From Texas Standard:

In this installment of our "Spotlight on Health" series, we're looking at access to health care – something that can be a problem for many military veterans. 

Robert Wilkie, secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, says wait times at VA clinics have shown "marked improvement" since 2014 when the agency was embroiled in controversy. In one example from that time, a Phoenix VA facility was criticized for having extremely long wait times. 

Wilkie says the challenge now is to find veterans who are entitled to receive VA health care but who don't take advantage of services.

"I think the biggest challenges that we have are the challenges nobody speaks to – reaching those veterans that are not part of our VA," Wilkie says.

Veterans at risk of suicide are one population Wilkie says his agency is focused on right now. They're the agency's "No. 1 clinical priority," he says. That's, in part, because 14 of 20 veterans who take their lives aren't receiving VA care.

One way Wilkie says the agency is trying to find these hidden populations is by traveling to rural areas and Native American lands, asking locals to help the VA find at-risk veterans.

A growing Texas has also meant an increase in the number of veterans living in the state. Wilkie says that by 2025, Texas will have the largest number of veterans of any state and the largest number of active-duty military personnel.

"For our hospitals in Houston and San Antonio and Dallas, and across the state, we need to shift more resources," Wilkie says, "and also beef up our clinics out in the rural areas, particularly in West Texas."

Wilkie says another way his agency is supporting veterans' health care is through the VA Mission Act, which allows veterans to obtain health care in the private sector if it's unavailable through the VA.

"If we can't provide her that service, then what we will give that veteran is the option to go into the private sector to get that service," Wilkie says.

But Wilkie says this doesn't amount to privatization of VA services.

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

Tags: 
Veterans
Veterans Affairs
Suicide
Health Care

Related Content

U.S. Life Expectancy Drops Amid 'Disturbing' Rise In Overdoses And Suicides

By Nov 29, 2018
Rick Bowmer/AP

For the second time in three years, life expectancy in the U.S. has ticked downward. In three reports issued Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laid out a series of statistics that revealed some troubling trend lines — including rapidly increasing rates of death from drug overdoses and suicide.

CDC Director Robert Redfield described the data as "troubling."

Interactive: Hearing on Prescription Drug Epidemic Among U.S. Veterans

By Oct 10, 2013
KUT News

According to a new report, the number of prescriptions veterans received for powerful opiates has surged since the U.S. invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.

Central Texas veterans' prescriptions have jumped by nearly 340 percent, leading to increased risk of abuse, drug overdose and death, according to a report from the Center for Investigative Reporting.

Since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the agency charged with helping veterans recover from war [the Department of Veterans Affairs]instead masks their pain with potent drugs, feeding addictions and contributing to a fatal overdose rate among VA patients that is nearly double the national average.

Sandra Bland's Case Highlights Problem Of Jail Suicides

By Aug 4, 2015
Cody Duty/Houston Chronicle

From Texas Standard:

Sandra Bland’s case has made international headlines. But as the Houston Chronicle reported this week, Bland’s suicide is hardly a one-off incident in Texas county jails. Since 2009, 140 inmates in Texas jails have died by suicide; that’s when the state started tracking those numbers. Journalist Sinjin Smith has been following the issue for some time. His most recent article on this issue focuses on the methods and ways that inmates complete suicide in jail. He investigated the case of Danarian Hawkins, who was found last year hanging from a noose he’d made from a bed sheet tied to his cell’s sprinkler system.