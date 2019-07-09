Vice President Pence To Visit U.S.-Mexico Border

Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress will visit the Rio Grande Valley later this week.

Pence tweeted he’ll travel to McAllen on Friday. He’ll be joined by the Second Lady and a bipartisan delegation made up of members of the Judiciary Committee. They’re expected to meet with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. 

The announcement of the visit comes about a week after federal inspectors found dangerous overcrowding and prolonged detention at Border Patrol facilities in the Rio Grande Valley. The Inspector General report cited a senior manager who described the situation at one of the facilities as a “ticking time bomb.”

