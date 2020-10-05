Watch: Austin City Council District 10 Candidate Forum

KUT has been teaming up with the Austin Monitor for a series of virtual Austin City Council candidate forums. The final forum was tonight with candidates running to represent District 10, which encompasses Northwest Austin. Six candidates are challenging incumbent Alison Alter.
Here are the candidates:
- Robert Thomas
- Alison Alter
- Belinda Greene
- Bennett Easton
- Noel Tristan
- Pooja Sethi
- Jennifer Virden
The candidates answered audience-submitted questions starting at 7 p.m.
Watch the forums for the four other districts that will be on the ballot here.