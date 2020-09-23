Watch: Austin City Council District 4 Candidate Forum

  • The Texas and City of Austin flags sit in the City Council Chambers at Austin City Hall.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

KUT is teaming up with the Austin Monitor for a series of virtual Austin City Council candidate forums. Tonight’s focused on District 4, which covers North Central Austin. The seat is currently held by Greg Casar, who is running for reelection. Candidates answered audience-submitted questions starting at 7:30 p.m.

These are the candidates running for District 4:

Watch the forum below:

Watch the District 2 candidate forum from earlier this week here. The next forum is with District 6 candidates on Monday at 7 p.m. Submit questions and see who’s running here.

