Watch: Austin City Council District 6 Candidate Forum

By 1 hour ago
  • The City Council Chambers at Austin City Hall.
    The City Council Chambers at Austin City Hall. Five seats on the council are up for election this November.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

KUT is teaming up with the Austin Monitor for a series of virtual Austin City Council candidate forums. Tonight's forum was with candidates running to represent District 6, which covers Northwest Austin. The seat is currently held by Jimmy Flannigan, who is running for re-election. Candidates answered audience-submitted questions starting at 7 p.m.

These are the candidates running for District 6:

Watch the District 2 and District 4 candidate forums here. The next forum is with District 7 candidates on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Submit questions and see who’s running here.

