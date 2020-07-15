Watch: Austin Health Officials Give COVID-19 Update After Schools Delay In-Person Classes

Austin Public Health held its weekly question-and-answer session with members of the media. Austin-Travis County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Jason Pickett, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette spoke during the Wednesday morning news conference.

Watch the video below:

On Tuesday, APH's interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott ordered all public and private schools that teach pre-kindergarten through 12th grade not to open for in-person instruction until after Sept. 7. Virtual instruction can continue.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.