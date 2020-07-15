Watch: Austin Health Officials Give COVID-19 Update After Schools Delay In-Person Classes

By 1 hour ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Public Health held its weekly question-and-answer session with members of the media. Austin-Travis County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Jason Pickett, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette spoke during the Wednesday morning news conference.

Watch the video below:

On Tuesday, APH's interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott ordered all public and private schools that teach pre-kindergarten through 12th grade not to open for in-person instruction until after Sept. 7. Virtual instruction can continue.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Austin Public Health

Related Content

Austin ISD Will Not Hold In-Person Classes When School Starts In August

By 17 hours ago
The empty hallway at Dawson Elementary
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

The Austin Independent School District will not offer in-person classes when school starts Aug. 18, the district announced Tuesday. All classes will be held virtually for the first three weeks of the school year. 

COVID-19 Latest: Austin Public Health Orders K-12 Schools To Delay In-Person Classes

By Jul 14, 2020
Cars line up at CommUnityCare's drive-thru testing site in Hancock Center earlier this month.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, July 14. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.