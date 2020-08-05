Watch: Austin Health Officials Give Weekly COVID-19 Update

By 2 hours ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Public Health leaders held their weekly question-and-answer session on COVID-19 with members of the media Wednesday morning.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette provided an update and answered questions.

Watch the video below:

APH reported 41 new COVID-19 hospital admissions in the Austin area on Tuesday. The seven-day average of new hospital admissions is now at 37, up from 36.6.

An average below 40 could push the region down to stage 3 of APH’s risk-based guidelines. Officials are recommending the area stay in stage 4, the second-highest level, for now. 

