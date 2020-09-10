Watch: Austin ISD District 3 School Board Candidate Forum

AISD for All, a group of parents and community members advocating for equity in the school district, is hosting a series of forums with candidates for the four open school board positions that will be on the ballot in November.

The first forum is on District 3, which covers North Austin and includes schools in the Navarro High School vertical team. Kevin Foster, an educational anthropologist who teaches at UT Austin, is running unopposed.

Watch the conversation below, starting at 7 p.m.

Here is the schedule for the other forums: