Watch: Austin Officials Stress Need To Say Home To Not Overwhelm Hospitals, Force Shutdown

By 1 hour ago
  • People cross the Lady Bird Lake pedestrian bridge under MoPac Expressway on July 1.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Public Health leaders are giving their weekly update Wednesdayon the city's response to the coronavirus. Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott and APH Director Stephanie Hayden will be answering questions from the media.

Austin surpassed a crucial threshold for COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, as the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospital admissions hit an all-time high of nearly 75.

Escott said APH is "desperately trying to avoid two things": overcrowding the hospitals and shutting down the economy. He said public health officials and others would be meeting later Wednesday to see if the area should move into stage 5, the highest risk level of APH's risk-based guidelines.

