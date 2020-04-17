Watch: Austin Public Health Announces Online Testing Option For COVID-19

  • Dr. Mark Escott, interim medical director for Austin Public Health, will announce the new online COVID-19 testing form Friday morning.
Austin public health officials are announcing an online public enrollment form for COVID-19 testing Friday morning at 9:30.

Austin Public Health's new platform will determine whether users should be tested for the new coronavirus and then allow them to schedule a drive-through testing appointment. Once up and running, APH says the application will allow the health authority to test 2,000 people a week, while also assessing the overall demand for testing in the Austin-Travis County area.

