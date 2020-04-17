Watch: Austin Public Health Announces Online Testing Option For COVID-19

Austin public health officials are announcing an online public enrollment form for COVID-19 testing Friday morning at 9:30.

Austin Public Health's new platform will determine whether users should be tested for the new coronavirus and then allow them to schedule a drive-through testing appointment. Once up and running, APH says the application will allow the health authority to test 2,000 people a week, while also assessing the overall demand for testing in the Austin-Travis County area.

Watch a livestream of the announcement below.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Got a tip? Email Andrew Weber at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.