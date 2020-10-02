Watch: Austin Public Health Gives Weekly COVID-19 Update

By 1 hour ago
  • People wear face masks on the UT Austin campus in October.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Public Health officials are encouraging residents to understand that if the president and first lady of the United States can contract COVID-19, anyone can.

“I think the news from earlier this morning regarding the president and first lady indicates to us and demonstrates that COVID-19 can touch anyone,” Austin-Travis County’s interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said during a news conference on Friday. “It also demonstrates the importance of having layers of protection in our community.”

Those layers include screening for symptoms, social distancing and wearing face coverings. Transmission occurs, he said, when those protective measures are not followed.

“Screening itself is not enough,” Escott said. “Success in decreasing transmission depends on multiple layers.”

