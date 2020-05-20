Watch: Austin Public Health Leaders Answer Questions About The City's COVID-19 Response

Austin Public Health leaders hosted a live question-and-answer session with the media on the city's response to the coronavirus Wednesday.

APH said the 9 a.m. meeting is the first in a weekly opportunity for news outlets to ask COVID-19-related questions.

"Depending on week-to-week availability, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority, Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden, and APH Chief Epidemiologist, Janet Pichette will be online, ready to talk," APH said in a statement.

You can watch video of the meeting below.

