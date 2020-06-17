Watch: Austin Public Health Leaders Host Weekly Coronavirus Q&A

  • A mobile COVID-19 testing cite operates off of Interstate 35 in North Austin on May 22.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

Austin Public Health leaders held their weekly news conference with members of the media Wednesday morning. This week's question-and-answer session comes amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally and statewide.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Acting Director Adrienne Sturrup and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette sp

Watch the video below:

Mayor Adler Says 'Mixed Messaging' From State Leaders Confuses People On Importance Of Masks

By 20 hours ago
Austin Mayor Steve Adler talks to media at a mask donation event in May.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Lee esta historia en español.

Since Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed businesses across the state to reopen and rendered mask-wearing unenforceable, city and county leaders have been urging their communities to take matters into their own hands to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

COVID-19 Latest: 107 New Cases In Travis County, No New Deaths

By 16 hours ago
Some shoppers at Barton Creek Square wear masks on May 1.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Public Health reported 107 new COVID-19 cases in Travis County on Tuesday evening, down from 119 reported on Monday. No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

As COVID-19 Cases And Hospitalizations Surge, Abbott Insists Texans Have 'No Reason To Be Alarmed'

By 23 hours ago
The Texas Capitol
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español

As the state set another record Tuesday for COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Greg Abbott tried to reassure Texans the uptick is manageable.