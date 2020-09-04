Watch: Austin Public Health Leaders Urge Caution Ahead Of Labor Day Weekend

By 1 hour ago
  • COVID-19 safety guidelines posted on the UT Austin campus on Aug. 21.
    COVID-19 safety guidelines are posted on the UT Austin campus as the school semester begins.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

Austin Public Health leaders held their weekly virtual question-and-answer session with members of the media Friday, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Austin continue to decline. Public health leaders previously have said Austinites should continue to take precautions to avoid a rebound in cases.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette spoke.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Austin Public Health

COVID-19 Latest: St. David's Launches Texting Service To Keep Families Informed On Surgery Status

By 7 hours ago
St. David's Medical Center in Central Austin.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Sept. 4. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

This Austinite Is Part Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Trials. She's Worried The Process Is Being Rushed.

By 10 hours ago
Abby Strite, who is participating in a vaccine trial for COVID-19.
Michael Minasi / KUT

As phase 3 trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine get underway this month, some are sounding the alarm that the process could be rushed.  

Thousands Of Free Masks And Hand Sanitizer Will Be Given Out In Travis County's COVID-19 Hot Spots

By Sep 2, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Tens of thousands of face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer will be distributed for free in coronavirus hot spots in the Austin area, public health officials announced Wednesday.

Austin-Travis County Loosens COVID-19 Guidelines As Schools Prepare To Reopen

By Aug 25, 2020
A sign in the lobby of UT Austin's Belo Center for New Media tells students and others not to rearrange chairs.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

The Austin area is loosening COVID-19 guidelines as new cases level off.

Dr. Mark Escott, the interim medical authority for Austin Public Health, told the Austin City Council on Tuesday that cases have plateaued in the last few weeks and that he's "confident" in suggesting a transition from stage 4 of the health authority's risk-based guidelines to stage 3.

Austin Health Officials Urge People To Keep Social Distancing As Risk Level Is Lowered To Stage 3

By Aug 26, 2020
A member of the media has his temperature checked before entering the Alternate Care Site at the Austin Convention Center on July 24.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Public Health officials want people to continue social distancing, wearing masks and practicing good hygiene even though the health authority has loosened guidelines due to a recent plateau in COVID-19 cases.  