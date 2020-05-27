Watch: Austin Public Health Officials Answer Questions About City's COVID-19 Response

Austin Public Health leaders hosted their weekly question-and-answer news conference Wednesday morning with members of the media.

Dr. Mark Escott, interim Austin-Travis County health authority; APH Director Stephanie Hayden; and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette answered questions from media outlets.

During last week's Q&A, Dr. Escott said he does not expect Austin to be able to host large-scale events for the remainder of the year, including ACL Fest and Longhorn football games.

"The large events were the first thing that we turned off and are going to be the last thing we turn back on, because of that risk of exposing lots of people to one another – particularly individuals outside of a household," he said last week.

