Watch: Austin Public Health Officials Give Weekly COVID-19 Update

Austin Public Health is holding its weekly virtual news conference to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette will also answer questions from the media.

Watch live:

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette will also answer questions from the media.

The positivity rate of new cases in the area has dropped to 4.6% – below the target of 5% for schools to reopen safely. At the same time, however, the positivity rate and the number of hospitalizations has been on the rise for 10- to 19-year-olds, Escott said Tuesday.

He told Travis County Commissioners that was a concern as students head back to school.

He said APH is working with UT Austin and other schools to identify cases and contain the spread of the virus. Escott added that most cases associated with UT are people who live off campus.