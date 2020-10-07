Watch: Austin Public Health Officials Give Weekly COVID-19 Update

  • UT Austin students wear masks while walking on campus on Oct. 1.
    UT Austin students wear masks while walking on campus on Oct. 1.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Public Health leaders are giving their weekly update on the local impact of COVID-19 at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette will be answering questions from the media.

On Tuesday, Escott told Travis County Commissioners Court that the coronavirus was spreading in Austin schools, but not as drastically as health officials originally feared. 

Watch the news conference below in English on ATXN1 and in Spanish on ATXN3.

