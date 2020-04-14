Watch: Austin-Travis County Leaders Answer Questions About The Extended Stay-At-Home Order

By 2 hours ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt and Dr. Mark Escott, the interim Austin-Travis County health authority, discussed the extended stay-at-home order and answer questions at noon Tuesday.

The city and county's extended orders are in effect until May 8. Under the orders, people are required to wear fabric face coverings when conducting essential work or activities.

You can watch the video of the news conference below.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Austin, Travis County Extend Stay-At-Home Orders, Require Public To Wear Face Coverings

By 20 hours ago
The Austin skyline during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin and Travis County are extending their stay-at-home orders until May 8, officials announced Monday. 

The new orders will go into effect when the original ones expire at 11:59 p.m.

Testing And Tracing Could Get Us Out Of Quarantine Someday. But What's Tracing? Here's How It Works.

By 5 hours ago
A line of customers, spaced apart from one another in accordance with social distancing guidelines, wait to enter an HEB grocery store in South Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The first thing you should know about contact tracing is that it’s time-tested. It’s been around for a long time — one of the original weapons in the public health arsenal for fighting infectious diseases. It was used before vaccines. Before antibiotics. Before we knew most of what we know now about infectious disease.

What You Can And Can't Do Under Austin's Stay-At-Home Order

By Mar 24, 2020
A delivery person carries Amazon packages to an apartment complex in South Austin. Mail and shipping services are considered essential under Austin's stay-at-home order.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The City of Austin has issued an order that requires everyone (with some exceptions) to stay at home and requires many businesses to close in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.