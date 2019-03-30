WATCH: Beto O'Rourke Officially Launches His Presidential Campaign In Texas This Weekend

Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman from El Paso who narrowly lost his challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz, officially kicks off his presidential campaign in Texas.

O’Rourke is scheduled to hold rallies in El Paso, Houston and Austin on Saturday.

During his event in El Paso, “O'Rourke will lay out the priorities of his campaign and his unifying vision for the best way to move America forward,” his campaign said.

Watch the event courtesy of KVIA in El Paso here:

In a video with his wife posted March 14, O’Rourke announced he was seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. He joined more than a dozen major candidates vying for the nomination.

The first presidential-nominating contests are about a year away. And Democratic primary voters, in particular, have a growing field of diverse candidates to choose from. So far, the field includes six women and five people of color.

While talking to voters in Iowa this month, O’Rourke acknowledged he has an advantage running as a white man. During a taping for a political podcast, he said the U.S. has “a long way to go” when it comes to opportunities for women. He said he plans to do what he can to change that.

“There is much more that I can do,” he said.

Shortly after his video announcement earlier this month, O’Rourke traveled to Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

Over a 10-day period, O’Rourke introduced himself to voters in those states. He told reporters he expects it will take time for him to earn votes in Iowa and elsewhere – mostly because voters have so many options this year.

“I want to be very respectful to that,” he said during an event in Dubuque, Iowa. "I think it’s the only way to win here, and it’s also the best way to serve – is getting the perspective and the wisdom and the benefit of everyone’s experience, wherever they are in Iowa or in America.”

O’Rourke’s campaign announced it had raised $6.1 million in the 24 hours following his announcement – more in the first day than Bernie Sanders and every other Democratic candidate who has disclosed figures.

O’Rourke’s campaign is officially kicking off in his hometown of El Paso on Saturday morning. He is scheduled to hold rallies later Saturday in Houston at 5 p.m. and downtown Austin at 9 p.m.