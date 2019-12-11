WATCH: Blue Origin To Launch New Shepard Rocket From West Texas

By 8 minutes ago
  • Blue Origin

Private space flight company Blue Origin will attempt again to launch its New Shepard rocket Wednesday.

The company – owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos – nixed plans for a launch Tuesday due to weather conditions. If successful, this morning’s flight will be the first test flight in seven months at the company's Van Horn facility.

According to the company, New Shepard will carry several experiments or “payloads” on board, including some from NASA. New Shepard is a reusable rocket—designed to take these experiments and one day humans—to the altitude where space begins.

Watch a livestream of the flight courtesy of Blue Origin. 

From Marfa Public Radio

