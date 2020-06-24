Watch: COVID-19 Cases Are Surging In Texas. Here's What We Can Do To Stop It.

  • A mural on Sixth Street by @noted.tx on May 21.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

What's behind the recent surge in coronavirus cases across Texas and what can we do about it? Dr. Liz Douglass from Dell Medical School joined us Wednesday afternoon for a live conversation to answer those questions.

Douglass, an assistant professor of internal medicine specializing in infectious diseases, spoke with KUT Morning Edition host Jennifer Stayton.

Watch the video below:

Now What? is KUT's weekly livestreamed discussion series in partnership with UT Austin and Dell Med — taking place every Wednesday at noon. If you missed the live conversation, watch it later on KUT's Facebook or YouTube page, or on KUT.org.

