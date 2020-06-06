Watch: Democrats MJ Hegar And State Sen. Royce West Face Off In U.S. Senate Runoff Debate

MJ Hegar and state Sen. Royce West took part in a debate Saturday evening ahead of July 14's runoff election.

One of the two Democrats will go up against Republican Sen. John Cornyn in November. The debate was hosted by Austin's NBC station, KXAN.

Hegar gained national attention during a 2018 Central Texas Congressional race where she narrowly lost to Rep. John Carter. She will face West, a longtime Dallas senator, who said in March he knew he had a tough road ahead.

Watch video of the debate below from KXAN.