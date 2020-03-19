WATCH: Gov. Abbott Closes Schools, Bars And Restaurants, Limits Gatherings Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

By 1 hour ago
  • Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to media at a press conference regarding COVID on Feb. 27.
    Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to media at a press conference regarding COVID on Feb. 27.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide order that temporarily closes schools, bars and gyms – and limits restaurant service to takeout and delivery orders only amid COVID-19 concerns. The order, which goes into effect at midnight tomorrow night, also limits gatherings to 10 people and temporarily closes schools until April 3.

The order also bans people from visiting nursing homes and longterm care facilities unless they are providing care.

Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio have all ordered bar closures and required take-out service only in the last week. 

Abbott's order expands that statewide in an effort to tackle the spread of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which has killed three people in Texas and infected close to 100.

Watch a livestream of Abbott's announcement from KVUE below.

Since issuing a statewide disaster declaration last week, Abbott faced questions about whether to order closures of bars and restaurants. Before Thursday, he deferred to local officials, arguing his declaration empowers them to order such limitations.

In Austin, Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt ordered closures on Tuesday and prohibited gatherings with more than 10 people. Houston and Dallas ordered closures last week; San Antonio leaders ordered closures Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Restaurants
Bars
Greg Abbott
COVID-19

Related Content

COVID-19 Is Costing People Their Jobs. Here's How To Apply For Unemployment In Texas.

By 1 hour ago
The City of Austin banned dining in at restaurants on Tuesday,
Julia Reihs / KUT

With much of Austin's service and entertainment sectors shut down and the ripple effects of the coronavirus pandemic being felt across the local, state and national economy, people are being laid off.

Numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission show unemployment claims in the second week of March jumped 58% from a year ago.

COVID-19 Live Updates: Home Depot Stays Open To Meet Needs, Restaurant Owners Count On To-Go Orders

By 7 hours ago
A man wearing a face mask walks in the Hancock neighborhood of Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Thursday with the latest local news on the coronavirus. If you'd like to go through a roundup of Wednesday’s news on COVID-19, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

How To Get Help (And Help) In Austin During The Coronavirus Pandemic

By Mar 17, 2020
A man carries groceries on the UT Austin campus during spring break on Tuesday.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll keep this post updated on how people can help and get help in the Austin area during the coronavirus pandemic. Know of something missing from this list? Email Andy@KUT.org.

PHOTOS: Life In Austin During The Coronavirus Pandemic

By 7 hours ago
Drive-thru coronavirus testing is popping up across Texas, including this screening site at the CommunityCare Hancock Clinic in Central Austin.
Gabriel C. Pérez

KUT's photographers are documenting the changes to daily life that a pandemic has brought to the Austin area — from a safe distance.

COVID-19 March 18 Updates: St. David's Doctor Tests Positive; Austin-Area Cases Now Up To 23

By Mar 18, 2020
A man in protective gear takes down information from a driver at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Wednesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus. If you'd like to go through a roundup of Tuesday’s news on COVID-19, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.