WATCH: Gov. Abbott Closes Schools, Bars And Restaurants, Limits Gatherings Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide order that temporarily closes schools, bars and gyms – and limits restaurant service to takeout and delivery orders only amid COVID-19 concerns. The order, which goes into effect at midnight tomorrow night, also limits gatherings to 10 people and temporarily closes schools until April 3.

The order also bans people from visiting nursing homes and longterm care facilities unless they are providing care.

Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio have all ordered bar closures and required take-out service only in the last week.

Abbott's order expands that statewide in an effort to tackle the spread of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which has killed three people in Texas and infected close to 100.

Since issuing a statewide disaster declaration last week, Abbott faced questions about whether to order closures of bars and restaurants. Before Thursday, he deferred to local officials, arguing his declaration empowers them to order such limitations.

In Austin, Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt ordered closures on Tuesday and prohibited gatherings with more than 10 people. Houston and Dallas ordered closures last week; San Antonio leaders ordered closures Wednesday.

