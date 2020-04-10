Watch: Gov. Abbott Gives Update On State's Response To The Coronavirus Pandemic

  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update on the state's response to COVID-19 Friday afternoon from the State Capitol auditorium. 

There are currently more than 11,600 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Texas, up 1,400 cases from the day before.

The governor was joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas System John Zerwas.

Watch the video of the governor's news conference below:

Greg Abbott
Coronavirus
COVID-19

