Texas Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled an initiative for small businesses at the State Capitol on Monday. Goldman Sachs is providing $50 million in loans to small businesses through the Small Business Administration's paycheck protection program, the governor said.

Abbott was joined by Janie Barrera, president and CEO of LiftFund, and John Waldron, president and COO of Goldman Sachs, through a Zoom video call.

Watch video of the announcement below.