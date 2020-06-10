Watch: An Infectious Disease Specialist Answers Your Questions About Contact Tracing

KUT's Jennifer Stayton hosted a live conversation Wednesday about contact tracing with Dr. Parker Hudson, who leads the contact tracing team at UT Health Austin. Contact tracing is the work of identifying and isolating possible cases of a disease like COVID-19.

Austin has hundreds of people working to identify those who may have come into contact with people with confirmed cases and warning them to stay isolated and get tested. 

Watch part 1 of the conversation:

Part 2

Every Wednesday at noon on our livestreamed series Now What?, KUT reporters talk with leading scientists, researchers and thinkers from across UT Austin about what we need to know about COVID-19 moving forward.

After the livestream is over, you'll be able to find a recording of the video on Facebook, YouTube and KUT.org.

Contact Tracing
Coronavirus
COVID-19

