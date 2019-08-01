Watch: KUT's Discussion On Homelessness In Austin

KUT hosted an hourlong discussion during Morning Edition on the issue of homelessness in the city, featuring guests across the spectrum, along with the people with the most at stake — Austinites living on the street.

You can watch the conversation below.

We started with a panel discussion on the recent changes to ordinances affecting panhandling and camping rules, with Mayor Steve Adler, Police Chief Brian Manley and others.

Later in the show, we heard from a panel made up of people currently experiencing homelessness in Austin. We also heard from stakeholders in the plans for a shelter in each City Council district.

Finally, we wrapped up the hour with a panel featuring service providers, discussing what leads to homelessness and what misconceptions are out there.