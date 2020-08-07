Watch Live: Austin And Cap Metro Vote On Creating Entity To Guide Huge Project Connect Transit Plan

By 27 minutes ago
  • A Metrorail train is reflected in a mirror at the downtown Austin station.
    Juan Figueroa for KUT

The Austin City Council and Capital Metro Board are holding a final joint meeting on Project Connect, the transit expansion plan. The respective bodies are expected to vote on a proposal to form a new local government corporation, a joint venture called the Austin Transit Partnership.

The entity would oversee the funding and implementation of Project Connect, with a governing board made up of members from the Austin City Council, the Cap Metro board and experts from the community.

Last week, both bodies voted to move forward with a $7 billion plan that would add two new light rail lines, a commuter rail line, a downtown transit tunnel and several bus lines to the Cap Metro system.

Next week, the council will formally decide whether to put a property tax increase on the November ballot. The tax rate of 8.75 cents per $100 of property valuation would fund the expansion, as well as efforts to reduce displacement caused by potential new development.

Officials anticipate the federal government will pay for 45% of the plan, leaving the rest to be funded locally.

The city and Cap Metro say they are committed to the full system plan, which has an estimated cost of $10 billion, but said the initial investment gives the transit expansion effort a head start.

Got a tip? Email Samuel King at samuel@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelKingNews.

