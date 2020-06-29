Watch Live: Austin City Council To Discuss COVID-19 Amid Surge In New Cases

Austin City Council will receive an update on the coronavirus pandemic at a meeting this afternoon.

The discussion comes as Travis County has moved to close parks and urge Gov. Greg Abbott to give more latitude to cities and counties to restrict gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Austin Public Health reported its largest single-day number of new cases in Travis County on Sunday – 636 cases.

Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe wrote Abbott on Monday, asking him to grant localities the ability to enforce requirements for facial coverings in public, ban gatherings of more than 10 people, further restrict openings to 25% capacity and allow cities and counties to "roll all the way back to Stay Home orders based on worsening circumstances."

Travis County will also close its parks July 2 at 8 p.m. Parks will reopen Tuesday, July 7, at 8 a.m.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler over the weekend said city-backed testing sites will rein in testing of asymptomatic patients because of a scarcity of tests. On top of that, last week, Austin Public Health's interim Medical Authority told county officials APH's ability to contact trace has been hobbled by the influx of test results, which are often received by fax from testing sites and entered by hand into APH's database.

