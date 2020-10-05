Watch Live: Austin City Council District 10 Candidate Forum

1 hour ago
  • The Austin City Hall.
    Five seats on the Austin City Council are up for election this November.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

KUT has been teaming up with the Austin Monitor for a series of virtual Austin City Council candidate forums. The final forum is tonight with candidates running to represent District 10, which encompasses Northwest Austin. Six candidates are challenging incumbent Alison Alter.

Here are the candidates:

The candidates will answer audience-submitted questions starting at 7 p.m.

Watch the forums for the four other districts that will be on the ballot here.

