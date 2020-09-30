Watch Live: Austin City Council District 7 Candidate Forum

KUT is teaming up with the Austin Monitor for a series of virtual Austin City Council candidate forums. Tonight’s forum is with candidates running to represent District 7, which encompasses North Central Austin. Incumbent Leslie Pool is running for re-election against one challenger: Morgan Witt.

The candidates will answer audience-submitted questions starting at 6:30 p.m.

Watch the forums for districts 2, 4 and 6 here. The next and final forum will be with District 10 candidates on Monday at 7 p.m. Submit questions and see who’s running here.