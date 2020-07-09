Watch Live: Austin City Council Holds Special Session To Consider Additional COVID-19 Response

  • Drivers wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at CommUnityCare Hancock Clinic on July 2.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin City Council is holding a special meeting Thursday to discuss the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic after a surge in local coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The recent surge has moved Austin-Travis County closer to stage five of Austin Public Health's risk-based guidelines, the highest level of risk.

City Council members plan to discuss potential ordinances that include fining people who violate rules that help limit the spread of COVID-19, and declaring work sites that don't follow minimum health standards as a "public health nuisance."

