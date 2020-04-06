Watch Live: Austin Health Authority Asks Public To Wear Face Coverings Outside

The city's public health authority is discussing the new recommendation that Austinites wear fabric face coverings in public.

Dr. Mark Escott, the interim health authority for Austin-Travis County, will be speaking at 3 p.m. Monday. You can watch the video below:

The city's health officials first recommended on Sunday that people cover their faces while outside the home.

Escott will speak about how this additional measure will help prevent asymptomatic carriers from spreading the virus, the city said.