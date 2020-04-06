Watch Live: Austin Health Authority Asks Public To Wear Face Coverings Outside

By 1 hour ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The city's public health authority is discussing the new recommendation that Austinites wear fabric face coverings in public.

Dr. Mark Escott, the interim health authority for Austin-Travis County, will be speaking at 3 p.m. Monday. You can watch the video below:

The city's health officials first recommended on Sunday that people cover their faces while outside the home. 

Escott will speak about how this additional measure will help prevent asymptomatic carriers from spreading the virus, the city said.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Austin Public Health

Related Content

CDC Now Recommends Americans Consider Wearing Cloth Face Coverings In Public

By Apr 3, 2020

Updated at 8:35 p.m. ET

President Trump said Friday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that people wear cloth or fabric face coverings, which can be made at home, when entering public spaces such as grocery stores and public transit stations. It is mainly to prevent those people who have the virus — and might not know it — from spreading the infection to others.

Maps: Tracking COVID-19's Spread In Texas

By KERA News 8 hours ago

The public radio stations that make up The Texas Newsroom are tracking cases and deaths based on counts from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Abbott Says Texas Is Increasing Supply Of Personal Protective Equipment Thanks To The Private Sector

By 2 hours ago
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday he feels more confident now than ever in regard to Texas' ability to acquire personal protective equipment.

COVID-19 Live Updates: Bastrop County Confirms First Coronavirus Death

By 11 hours ago
A sign on a business on South Congress noting the business is closed.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Monday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from the weekend, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin Public Health Is Setting Up Two Facilities To House Nursing Home Residents With COVID-19

By Mar 30, 2020
An Austin Public Health sign explains ways to prevent the spread of disease.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Public Health announced Monday that its new nursing home task force is setting up sites to house nursing home residents who test positive for COVID-19. The city says these isolation facilities will give COVID-19 patients who don’t need hospitalization a safe place to recover while staying away from other nursing home residents and staff.