Watch Live: Austin Health Officials Give Weekly COVID-19 Update

By 1 hour ago
Austin Public Health is holding its weekly COVID-19 question-and-answer session with members of the media. Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette will be speaking at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Watch the live video below on ATXN1 for English and ATXN3 for the Spanish simulcast:

