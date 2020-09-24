Watch Live: Austin ISD District 2 School Board Candidate Forum

AISD for All, a group of parents and community members advocating for equity in the school district, is hosting a series of forums with candidates for the four open school board positions that will be on the ballot in November.

Tonight’s conversation is with the three candidates for District 2, which covers parts of East and Southeast Austin. The candidates are Adolphus Anderson, Ofelia Maldonado Zapata and John McKiernan-Gonzalez. The current school board member holding this seat, Jayme Mathias, chose not to run for reelection.

Find out which district you're in here.

Watch the conversation below starting at 7 p.m.:

The next and final forum is Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. for District 8 (at large).