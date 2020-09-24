Watch Live: Austin ISD District 2 School Board Candidate Forum

By 11 minutes ago
  • Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

AISD for All, a group of parents and community members advocating for equity in the school district, is hosting a series of forums with candidates for the four open school board positions that will be on the ballot in November.

Tonight’s conversation is with the three candidates for District 2, which covers parts of East and Southeast Austin. The candidates are Adolphus Anderson, Ofelia Maldonado Zapata and John McKiernan-Gonzalez. The current school board member holding this seat, Jayme Mathias, chose not to run for reelection.

Find out which district you're in here.

Watch the conversation below starting at 7 p.m.:

The next and final forum is Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. for District 8 (at large).

Tags: 
Austin Independent School District
AISD
2020 Elections
AISD Board of Trustees

Related Content

Watch: Austin ISD District 3 School Board Candidate Forum

By Sep 10, 2020
Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees seal
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

AISD for All, a group of parents and community members advocating for equity in the school district, is hosting a series of forums with candidates for the four open school board positions that will be on the ballot in November.

Watch: Austin ISD District 5 School Board Candidate Forum

By Sep 17, 2020
Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees seal
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

AISD for All, a group of parents and community members advocating for equity in the school district, is hosting a series of forums with candidates for the four open school board positions that will be on the ballot in November.

Your Usual Early Voting Site May Not Exist This Fall. Here's A Map Of Travis County Polling Places.

By Sep 23, 2020
Travis County residents vote at Joslin Elementary School in South Austin during the primary runoff elections on July 14.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

The pandemic has forced another big change in normal life this fall: where you can vote. Some locations — like grocery stores — aren't going to be used as voting sites for this November's election. 

The Deadline To Register To Vote In The 2020 Election Is Oct. 5. Here's How To Do It.

By Aug 10, 2020
A voter enters a polling place at the North Austin YMCA on March 3, 2020.
Julia Reihs / KUT

Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote before the Nov. 3 election in Texas. Here’s what you need to know to register.