Watch Live: Austin Mayor Steve Adler Gives 2020 State Of The City Address

Mayor Steve Adler will give his 2020 State of the City speech at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It’s his sixth address since he took office in 2015.

Adler is expected to talk about the effects of the coronavirus on the city, as well as homelessness, Project Connect and the police budget.

