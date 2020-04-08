Watch Live: Austin Officials Discuss Plan To Treat COVID-19 Patients If Hospitals Are Overwhelmed

Austin's city and public health officials will lay out a plan to treat coronavirus patients in the event local hospitals become overwhelmed. Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt and Austin-Travis County interim health authority Dr. Mark Escott will be speaking at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Austin-Travis County officials say they are preparing a network of emergency backup medical facilities in case regular services are overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We hope that this surge plan is not necessary, but we are preparing for the worst,” Escott said. “We must continue to stay home and practice physical distancing. The future of our health care system is up to our daily individual behavior, and it is going to take all of us to fight this virus.”

Watch the city's press conference below: