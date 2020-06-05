Watch Live: Austin Police Face City Council After Officers' Violent Confrontation With Protesters

Austin City Council members have reconvened Friday morning after hearing from citizens for more than five hours Thursday about police violence during weekend protests.

The Austin Police Department will describe to council members what happened and, while they will not vote or take action on anything Friday, the council will discuss potential changes to police policy. Council Member Greg Casar said they could vote on these changes next week.

