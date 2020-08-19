Watch Live: Austin Public Health Gives COVID-19 Update As Cases Continue To Plateau

By 1 hour ago
  • Michael Minasi / KUT

Austin's top public health officials are holding their weekly coronavirus question-and-answer session with members of the media Wednesday at 10 a.m. 

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette will be answering questions. Tuesday, Escott told Travis County Commissioners Court that there was more work to do as UT Austin projections show the plateau in COVID-19 cases lasting into September.

"This is going to take more work from us, from our community to push through this plateau to ensure that we can be in a better place come Sept. 8," he said, referencing the start of school for Austin ISD.

Watch the live video below on ATXN2 in English and ATXN3 in Spanish.

