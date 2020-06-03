Watch Live: Austin Public Health Leaders Answer Questions About COVID-19 Response

By 13 minutes ago
  • Michael Minasi / KUT

Austin Public Health leaders are holding their weekly question-and-answer news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the city's response to COVID-19.

Depending on their availability, interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Cheif Epidemiologist Janet Pichette will be online and ready to talk, the city says.

Watch the live video below on ATXN2 in English (starting this week, the news conference will air in Spanish on ATXN3).

