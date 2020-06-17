Watch Live: Austin Public Health Leaders Host Weekly Coronavirus Q&A

Austin Public Health leaders are holding their weekly news conference with members of the media at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. This week's question-and-answer session comes amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally and statewide.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Acting Director Adrienne Sturrup and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette are scheduled to speak, depending on their availability.

Watch the live video below on ATXN1 in English and ATXN3 in Spanish.

