Watch Live: Austin Public Health Leaders Host Weekly Coronavirus Q&A

By 13 minutes ago
  • A mobile COVID-19 testing cite operates off of Interstate 35 in North Austin on May 22.
    A mobile COVID-19 testing cite operates off of Interstate 35 in North Austin on May 22.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

Austin Public Health leaders are holding their weekly news conference with members of the media at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. This week's question-and-answer session comes amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally and statewide.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Acting Director Adrienne Sturrup and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette are scheduled to speak, depending on their availability. 

Watch the live video below on ATXN1 in English and ATXN3 in Spanish.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Mayor Adler Says 'Mixed Messaging' From State Leaders Confuses People On Importance Of Masks

By 18 hours ago
Austin Mayor Steve Adler talks to media at a mask donation event in May.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Lee esta historia en español.

Since Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed businesses across the state to reopen and rendered mask-wearing unenforceable, city and county leaders have been urging their communities to take matters into their own hands to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

COVID-19 Latest: 107 New Cases In Travis County, No New Deaths

By 15 hours ago
Some shoppers at Barton Creek Square wear masks on May 1.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Public Health reported 107 new COVID-19 cases in Travis County on Tuesday evening, down from 119 reported on Monday. No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

As COVID-19 Cases And Hospitalizations Surge, Abbott Insists Texans Have 'No Reason To Be Alarmed'

By 21 hours ago
The Texas Capitol
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español

As the state set another record Tuesday for COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Greg Abbott tried to reassure Texans the uptick is manageable.