Watch Live: Austin Public Health Officials Answer Questions About City's COVID-19 Response

Austin Public Health leaders will host their weekly question-and-answer news conference with members of the media at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Depending on their availability, APH says the participants will include Dr. Mark Escott, interim Austin-Travis County health authority; APH Director Stephanie Hayden; and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette.

Watch the live video below:

During last week's Q&A, Dr. Escott said he does not expect Austin to be able to host large-scale events for the remainder of the year, including ACL Fest and Longhorn football games.

"The large events were the first thing that we turned off and are going to be the last thing we turn back on, because of that risk of exposing lots of people to one another – particularly individuals outside of a household," he said last week.

