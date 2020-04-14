Watch Live: Austin-Travis County Leaders Answer Questions About The Extended Stay-At-Home Order

Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt and Dr. Mark Escott, the interim Austin-Travis County health authority, will discuss the extended stay-at-home order and answer questions at noon Tuesday.

The city and county's extended orders are in effect until May 8. Under the orders, people are required to wear fabric face coverings when conducting essential work or activities.

You can watch the video of the news conference below.

