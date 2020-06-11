Watch Live: Austin-Travis County Officials Give A COVID-19 Update As New Cases Continue To Climb

Austin-Travis County leaders say they will discuss the recent uptick in new COVID-19 cases at a 9 a.m. news conference Thursday.

The number of new COVID-19 cases each day has recently jumped into the triple digits, the city said.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler will be joined by Sarah Eckhardt, special assistant to Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe, and Dr. Mark Escott, interim Austin-Travis County health authority.

Watch the live video below:

