Watch Live: Austinites Address City Council Amid Protests Over Police Violence

The Austin City Council is expected to hear from more than 300 people at an emergency hearing this afternoon on the weekend protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

Thousands came out to demonstrate against the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Mike Ramos in Austin. At least three people were hospitalized after police shot bean bags filled with lead pellets at them. Justin Howell, a black Texas State University student, is in critical condition.

Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison implored her colleagues Tuesday to take action on changes in the police department.

​"We cannot continue to stick our fingers in our ears and just wait for the next eruption of anger," she said.

Listen to the public testimony:

Mayor Steve Adler has suggested that council break for the night after hearing from the public and return Friday morning to hear from the police department. Council members will then discuss what was said, but is not expected to take any action.